WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group said November market statistics reached the highest November average daily volume of a record 30.2 million contracts, up 7% from prior year. The company also announced all-time record monthly international ADV of 9.3 million contracts.November ADV across asset classes included: record November Interest Rate ADV of 17.5 million contracts; Equity Index ADV of 6.4 million contracts; Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts; record November Agricultural ADV of 1.9 million contracts; record November Foreign Exchange ADV of 1 million contracts; and record November Metals ADV of 843,000 contracts.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX