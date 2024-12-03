WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced that Celeste Mellet will be appointed to succeed Susan Diamond as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 11, 2025. Diamond will serve in an advisory role through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Mellet currently serves as CFO of Global Infrastructure Partners, an infrastructure fund manager recently acquired by BlackRock.Humana Inc. also reiterated 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance of 'at least $16.00' and 2025 adjusted EPS commentary of 'at least in line with final 2024 results.' Humana said it continues to target an Investor Day in May 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX