Missoula, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - Neptune Aviation Services, a leader in aerial firefighting and aviation services, is taking a significant step forward, announcing that it is transitioning its airtanker platform to the Airbus A319. Partnering with Aerotec & Concept (An Expleo Company), a leader in Aircraft Modification, Neptune has begun the process of converting the A319 for wildland firefighting and will gradually phase the aircraft into their aerial firefighting operations, with the first of the new fleet expected to be operational for the 2027 wildfire season.

"As the leader in aerial firefighting, we are always focused on continuous improvement," says Jennifer Draughon, President of Neptune Aviation. "While our current fleet of BAe 146 aircraft is among the best in the industry, we started planning for this upgrade two years ago as part of our commitment to deliver the best solutions to our customers. The Airbus A319's larger size and higher maximum takeoff weight allow for greater fire retardant capacity, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the safety of our crews, firefighters on the ground, and the communities we protect."

The decision to move to the Airbus A319 came after two years of extensive research and due diligence in order to pick the right platform. This included months of evaluating air frames, conducting simulated retardant drops to confirm the aircraft's capabilities, and researching engineering firms before selecting Aerotec & Concept as their partner.

"The Airbus A319's increased capacity and advanced features make it an ideal choice for wildland firefighting. Our team is committed to ensuring that Neptune's new fleet is optimized for maximum efficiency and safety. With our extensive experience in aircraft modification, we are confident that this transition will enhance Neptune's aerial firefighting capabilities," says Aerotec & Concept CEO Johan Clochet.

With its new aircraft selected, Neptune Aviation becomes the first company to convert the A319 for aerial firefighting operations. Moving to the A319 will increase retardant capacity to a minimum of 4,500 gallons, compared to the maximum 3,000 that can presently be carried by the BAe 146. The A319 also has greater fuel capacity, which will allow Neptune to reach remote fires located outside of their current service window with a full payload.

As part of the A320 product line, the Airbus A319 is equipped with advanced avionics, featuring a revolutionary fly-by-wire (FBW) flight control system. The FBW system uses computers to process pilot inputs and then sends electrical signals to control the aircraft's flight surfaces, ensuring the desired flight path. These capabilities enhance safety, reliability, and maneuverability, while reducing weight by eliminating traditional cables, pulleys, and rods.

Draughon says the transition to the A319 will happen gradually over a number of years and expects that Neptune will operate between 10-15 aircraft in their fleet-a mix of A319s and BAe 146s-depending on the evolving demands of aerial firefighting.

Airbus will provide comprehensive support for the lifecycle of the A319 fleet, ensuring its long-term operational success. Neptune will also continue to conduct extensive airflow modeling and tank flow evaluations to ensure optimal performance. Recognizing the complexity of the process, the company has worked proactively to ensure success, including the selection of Aerotec & Concept to help guide the project to a successful conclusion.

Neptune has discussed the upgrade to its fleet with its partners, including the USDA Forest Service, Cal Fire, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. Each of these agencies has expressed their enthusiasm for the new fleet and is eager for their addition to the nation's inventory of wildland firefighting resources.

Neptune Aviation President Jennifer Draughon (right) and Aerotec & Concept CEO Johan Clochet sign an agreement to convert Airbus A319 aircraft for wildland firefighting. The Airbus A319s will gradually phase into Neptune's fleet of aerial firefighting aircraft.



Aerotec & Concept will work with Neptune Aviation to ensure that Neptune's new fleet of Airbus A319s are optimized for maximum efficiency and safety. Neptune Aviation is the first company to convert the A319 for aerial firefighting operations.

About Neptune Aviation Services

Neptune Aviation Services is based in Missoula, Montana. Neptune serves an expanding customer base offering aircraft maintenance, aircraft management, avionics, nondestructive testing, machine shop services, training, inspections and certifications, and fixed-base operations. As the primary provider of aerial firefighting services to the United States Forest Service for more than 30 years, Neptune Aviation is known for its aviation industry experience, expertise, and reliability.

Neptune Aviation employs more than 225 dedicated, hard-working, and talented individuals. For more information, visit www.neptuneaviation.com.

