Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2024) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTC Pink: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its decision to purchase Ripple (XRP), a popular and increasingly legitimized cryptocurrency, as part of its strategic efforts to create shareholder value.

The Company will begin by allocating CAD $250,000 from its cash reserves held in its Canadian accounts to purchase XRP. This move reflects the Company's belief in the potential of XRP to provide an attractive return on investment for shareholders.

The purchase will be facilitated through Coinsquare, a subsidiary of WonderFi Technologies, a publicly traded and regulated cryptocurrency trading platform overseen by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). The Company emphasizes that this transaction is fully compliant with all relevant Canadian financial regulations, ensuring a secure and legal process. The purchase(s) will take place throughout the month of December 2024 and into early 2025.

"We are excited to explore innovative ways to protect and grow our capital in a challenging financial environment," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of The BC Bud Co. "Ripple's recent advancements in both legal and market legitimacy make it a compelling addition. With multiple global asset managers filing proposals with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce spot XRP exchange traded funds, and renewed optimism following pro-crypto policy expectations under Donald Trump's administration, we believe Ripple presents a unique opportunity to align with emerging financial trends and create long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and may increase or decrease its holdings of XRP as it deems appropriate.

This strategic initiative aligns with the Company's commitment to exploring innovative ways to navigate inflationary pressures while delivering long-term value for its shareholders.

About The BC Bud Co.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-Looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information regarding the Company's current and future plans to purchase XRP, the manner in which the Company will purchase XRP, and the timing thereof, the expected benefits of purchasing XRP, and the Company's beliefs regarding XRP.

Forward-Looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made, including without limitation, that the purchase of XRP will help create shareholder value, that the Company will invest the amount in XRP currently anticipated by management, that the purchase of XRP will take place through Coinsquare through the end of 2024 and into early 2025, that Ripple presents a unique opportunity to align with emerging financial trends and create long-term value for shareholders, and that the Company will monitor market conditions and adjust its holdings of XRP accordingly. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including without limitation: that the price of XRP will decrease, that the purchase of XRP will not create long-term value for shareholders, that the Company will not invest the amount management currently expects in XRP, that the purchase of XRP will take place on a platform other than Coinsquare, or occur outside the expected timeframe, that Ripple does not represent a unique opportunity to align with emerging financial trends and create long-term value for shareholders, that the Company will not monitor market conditions or actively adjust its holdings in XRP, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not approve the applications to create spot XRP exchange traded funds, that the policies of the United States government will not be pro-crypto and that XRP will not help the Company navigate inflationary pressure.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

