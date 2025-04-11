Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "DGCMF." The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "RIPP."

The OTCQB listing provides increased visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors and institutions, while allowing for more efficient cross-border trading. The Company believes that this additional listing will support broader investor participation and enhance liquidity as it continues to execute its strategy in the digital and physical commodities space.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to a consultant of the Company, pursuant to the Company's omnibus share incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable by the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of two years.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the OTCQB listing supporting broader investor participation and enhancing liquidity.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the OTCQB listing will support broader investor participation and enhance liquidity.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the OTCQB listing will not support broader investor participation nor enhance liquidity. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248313

SOURCE: Digital Commodities