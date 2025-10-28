Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), an investment company focused on Bitcoin, gold, and selective investments in public and private companies, is pleased to announce that it has increased its Bitcoin exposure through the purchase of 17,023 units of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCC) at an average price of C$20.79 per unit, representing a total investment of approximately C$354,000. This purchase adds the equivalent of 2.2 Bitcoin (BTC) to the Company's holdings.

This acquisition represents an average underlying Bitcoin purchase price of approximately US$115,000 per BTC, inclusive of all costs and fees and was executed through the Toronto Stock Exchange. The transaction aligns with Digital Commodities' ongoing strategy of building exposure to scarce, non-fiat assets that can serve as both stores of value and hedges against monetary debasement.

Following this transaction, Digital Commodities' total Bitcoin exposure, both directly and via exchange-traded funds, now exceeds 13 Bitcoin (BTC).

"This investment reflects our continued conviction in Bitcoin's long-term relevance as a resilient asset class," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "We remain confident in its role as a core digital store of value, and we'll continue to build disciplined exposure to both Bitcoin and other hard assets that align with our long-term investment philosophy."

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) is an investment company focused on Bitcoin, gold, and strategic holdings in select public and private companies. The Company's mission is to build long-term value through disciplined exposure to scarce, non-fiat assets that serve as reliable stores of value and hedges against monetary debasement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, Statements relating to Digital Commodities' ongoing strategy of building exposure to scarce, non-fiat assets that can serve as both stores of value and hedges against monetary debasement; that this investment reflects the Company's continued conviction in bitcoin's long-term relevance as a resilient asset class, that the Company remain confident in bitcoin's role as a core digital store of value, that the Company will continue to build disciplined exposure to both bitcoin and other hard assets that align with its long-term investment philosophy.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company's ongoing strategy of building exposure to scarce, non-fiat assets that can serve as both stores of value and hedges against monetary debasement will not change; that bitcoin will prove to have long-term relevance as a resilient asset class; that bitcoin will remain a core digital store of value; that the Company will continue to build disciplined exposure to both bitcoin and other hard assets that align with its long-term investment philosophy; and the Company's business plans will remain unchanged.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things that the Company's ongoing strategy of building exposure to scarce, non-fiat assets that can serve as both stores of value and hedges against monetary debasement will change; that bitcoin will not prove to have long-term relevance as a resilient asset class; that bitcoin will not remain a core digital store of value; that the Company's business plans will change and that it will not continue to build disciplined exposure to both bitcoin and other hard assets; management's expectations regarding the gold and digital asset market will prove to be inaccurate; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272192

SOURCE: Digital Commodities Inc.