The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.10.2025

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.10.2025



Aktien



1 CA25384L1067 Digital Commodities Inc.

2 CA38090N1006 Golden Goose Resources Corp.

3 CA4629231032 Ironman International Ltd.

4 US7444302084 Public Policy Holding Co. Inc.

5 CA81373W1086 Secure Blockchain Development Corp.





