Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: BCBCF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the initial acquisition of 10,000 units of the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX: PSLV) as part of its broader strategic commitment to the silver market. The Company is actively evaluating opportunities to increase its exposure to physical silver and related investments, including the potential acquisition of additional PSLV units in the near term.

This initiative comes amid increasing global attention on silver as both a critical industrial metal and a historic store of value. In 2024, global silver demand reached a record 1.21 billion ounces, marking the second-highest level on record. Despite a modest 1% increase in mine production to 837 million ounces, the market faced a significant supply deficit of approximately 182 million ounces, highlighting the growing imbalance between supply and demand. With the SilverSqueeze movement gaining traction once again, Digital Commodities sees a unique opportunity to engage directly in the silver narrative through strategic accumulation and creative positioning - especially today, March 31st, recognized as 'Buy Silver Day'.

In parallel, the Company is currently in discussions with a major North American mint to explore the development of a branded line of silver bullion products. This effort would combine Digital Commodities' expertise in digital branding and asset exposure with the timeless appeal of physical precious metals - offering shareholders and consumers alike a tangible connection to silver in its purest form.

"We've always believed in combining modern strategies with timeless value, and silver is one of the most underappreciated assets in the market today," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "This is our first step toward building a meaningful footprint in the physical silver space. We're not only investing - we're looking to participate in the culture and momentum that surrounds silver, especially as global demand and awareness continue to rise."

This move is in alignment with Digital Commodities' broader mission to provide shareholders with targeted exposure to hard assets, commodities, and emerging alternative stores of value.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.

On behalf of the board of directors of Digital Commodities

Brayden Sutton

Chief Executive Officer and Director

