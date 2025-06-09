Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 juin/June 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (RIPP) has announced a symbol change to DIGI. Shares will begin trading under the new symbol on June 10, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on June 9, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (RIPP) a annoncé un changement de symbole vers DIGI. Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau symbole le 10 juin 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des opérations le 9 juin 2025. Les courtiers sont priés de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Issuer/ Emetteur: Digital Commodities Capital Corp. Old symbol/Vieux symbole: RIPP New symbol/ Nouveau symbole: DIGI Effective Date/ Date effective Le 10 juin/June 2025

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)