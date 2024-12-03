CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).In the GreenCheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is up over 267% at $6.91. NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is up over 113% at $6.61. PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is up over 90% at $3.92. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) is up over 70% at $68.50. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is up over 44% at $1.98. Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) is up over 40% at $3.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is up over 32% at $63.25. Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) is up over 31% at $1.34. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is up over 24% at $10.15. Graphjet Technology (GTI) is up over 14% at $2.88. Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is up over 10% at $2.85.In the RedLogistic Properties of the Americas (LPA) is down over 23% at $9.96. Gelteq Limited (GELS) is down over 21% at $2.99. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) is down over 17% at $4.35. Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) is down over 16% at $2.85. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is down over 15% at $1.52. Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) is down over 13% at $13.00. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is down over 12% at $1.74. Snail, Inc. (SNAL) is down over 8% at $1.31. Founder Group Limited (FGL) is down over 7% at $3.96. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is down over 6% at $13.54.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX