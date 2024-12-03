NextTrip, Inc.: NextTrip Launches Advertising on Compass.tv in Collaboration with Leap Media Group

Delivers Branded Entertainment Content and Advertising to Drive Deeper Engagement, Conversions and Revenue

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading travel technology company, today announced the official launch of advertising on its travel discovery channel, Compass.tv. This initiative is powered by a partnership with Leap Media Group, a respected leader with over 35 years in TV advertising, media planning and buying. Compass.tv is now equipped to deliver branded entertainment content and advertising seamlessly across its platform, supported by a targeted media strategy designed to optimize revenue while delivering high-quality content to travel enthusiasts.

In the coming weeks, Compass.tv will further enhance its offerings with the integration of NextTrip's proprietary overlay technology, transforming how viewers interact with content. This innovative technology will provide direct pathways from video content to commerce, offering viewers exclusive travel deals and promotions in real-time. By delivering via a FAST (Free Advertising Supported Television) channel, Compass.tv evolves traditional ad-supported streaming by linking aspirational travel content directly with exclusive offers, driving deeper engagement and conversion.

"Compass.tv is now strategically positioned to unlock new revenue streams beyond our website," said Bill Kerby, CEO of NextTrip, Inc. "Our team has made substantial progress, including submitting our iPhone app to Apple, developing an Android app, and preparing to launch our channel on major platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Thanks to our collaboration with Dooya Media Group and their adaptable templates, we can iterate quickly on our high-value, travel-focused advertising to a wide range of devices."

Chris Pizzurro, Co-Founder of Leap Media, added, "Our mission at Leap Media is to deliver TV content and advertising that reaches the right audience, at the right time, and on the right platform. The travel category has always captivated our clients, and Compass.tv presents a unique opportunity for destination-focused advertising tied to influencer-led content."

Currently soft launched, Compass.tv offers viewers an immersive travel experience, allowing them to watch, click, and explore their next adventure from the comfort of their screens. With its upcoming innovations, the channel is poised to redefine the intersection of travel content and commerce.

About Leap Media

Leap Media Group is an independent Television Producer, Distributor, and Advertising services company. Our flagship product, Long Form Brand Engagement TV Shows, drives revenue utilizing streamlined production, a scaled distribution network, and efficient ad planning & buying. Leap is headquartered in New York and has deployments throughout the United States, Canada, LATAM, and the UK. www.leapmediagroup.net.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ: NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure provides individual and group travelers with vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and across the world. NextTrip Media platform - Travel Magazine offers a social media platform for viewers to explore, educate and share with friends their "bucket list" travel. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that uses AI assisted travel planning capturing advertising, building brand awareness, rewarding loyalty and driving bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, continued development efforts for Compass.tv and the company's other platforms; market acceptance and use of Compass.tv and NextTrip's other platforms; the NextTrip's ability to engage influencers to help expand its Compass.tv content and gain additional viewers; changes to NextTrip's relationship with Dooya and Leap Media; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

