NextTrip Reports Strong Growth in Group Bookings Following Five Star Alliance Collaboration

NextTrip has Secured 300 Traveler Bookings, Totaling 1,480 Room Nights, Expected to Generate Several Hundred Thousand Dollars in Revenue Upon Travel

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading travel technology company dedicated to transforming how travelers plan, book, and experience trips, today announced significant progress in Group Booking activity and lead conversions following its recent collaboration with Five Star Alliance. NextTrip announced the launch of its Group Booking Platform last summer, designed to modernize and streamline a traditionally manual and cumbersome process, bringing efficiency and ease to travelers and group organizers alike.

In February of this year, NextTrip acquired a 49% stake in Five Star Alliance, a premier online luxury travel agency founded in 2004 and renowned for its curated collection of five-star hotels and resorts worldwide. While Five Star Alliance historically received frequent group booking inquiries, its primary focus remained on luxury travel and high-end hotel reservations.

Following the acquisition and subsequent business collaboration, these group inquiries are now seamlessly integrated into NextTrip's ecosystem, allowing for optimized handling and higher conversion rates. Leveraging NextTrip Group's proprietary technology, strong hotel partnerships, and exceptional customer service, the company has achieved an impressive 75% conversion rate on Five Star Alliance group inquiries.

In recent weeks alone, NextTrip has successfully secured bookings for 300 travelers for a total of 1,480 room nights booked, which will generate several hundred thousand dollars in revenue for NextTrip at time of travel. The company attributes this success to its innovative technology and user-friendly booking process, which streamlines group travel logistics while maintaining competitive rate negotiation and personalized customer service. With this scalable model, management believes that NextTrip is well positioned for continued growth in the group travel market.

NextTrip's cutting-edge platform allows individual travelers within a group to book their own travel at their convenience while still remaining part of the collective reservation. This customizable technology also streamlines corporate and incentive groups, reducing the administrative burden on group leaders. They are now able to remove themselves from having to coordinate and collect flight details, travel dates, and room preferences. The guests are also able to add pre-and-post nights to their reservation, activities, insurance, and more. To enhance accessibility, the Group Booking Platform can be integrated into various digital touchpoints, including email invitations, event landing pages, and conference websites, ensuring seamless engagement and streamlined travel management. The feedback received on customer service, booking experience, and curated deliverables has been highly favorable.

As NextTrip continues to expand its Group Booking capabilities, the Company remains committed to leveraging technology to enhance the travel experience for groups of all sizes. For more information, visit NextTrip.com/groups.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure offers individual and group travelers' vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and around the world. The NextTrip Media platform - Compass.tv and Travel Magazine - provides a social media space for viewers to explore, educate, and share their "bucket list" travel experiences with friends. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that utilizes AI-assisted travel planning to capture advertising, build brand awareness, reward loyalty, and drive bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, continued development efforts for and the Company's Group Booking Platform and the Company's other platforms; market acceptance and use of the Group Booking Platform and NextTrip's other platforms; changes to NextTrip's ownership interests in and/or relationship with Five Star Alliance; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

NTRP@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire