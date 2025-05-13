NextTrip Expands Travel Offerings Through Strategic Integration with Nuitée

Integration Adds Vacation Rentals and Complements NextTrip's PayDlay Installment Program

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced a strategic partnership with Nuitée, a premier global hotel API provider. Through this collaboration, NextTrip is strategically integrating Nuitée's extensive lodging portfolio, featuring up to 1.5 million properties, into its travel booking platform.

This initiative reflects a tactical expansion of our lodging offerings, aligning with our broader goal of strengthening our presence in the vacation home and short-term rental markets, while also enhancing hotel and resort inventory. These accommodations are a natural fit with our proprietary PayDlay product, which enables consumers to book vacations with flexible installment payments.

NextTrip's technology team has spent several months integrating this extensive inventory into the PayDlay platform. With the integration complete, we are now positioned to begin marketing a seamless, installment-based booking experience across more than 1 million properties, empowering travelers to book now and pay over time, without credit checks or hidden fees.

By combining Nuitée's diverse lodging options, including vacation homes, apartments, and resort-style rentals with the PayDlay payment solution, NextTrip is delivering a more flexible, accessible, and consumer-centric approach to travel planning.

"This partnership is a strategic step forward as we continue to roll out our PayDlay program across our platform," said Bill Kerby, CEO of NextTrip. "By pairing Nuitée's exceptional hotel and vacation rental inventory with our self-funded, flexible payment solution, we are enhancing the overall product experience and removing common financial barriers that prevent people from booking their ideal trip. It's a major win for traveler accessibility and a clear differentiator for NextTrip in the market."

Leyla Allahverdiyeva, SVP Sales of Nuitée, also commented on the strategic alignment saying, "Nuitée is dedicated to optimizing the travel booking experience through cutting-edge technology and superior service. This collaboration with NextTrip represents another milestone in expanding our global reach. By integrating our curated API we streamline the search, booking, and fulfillment process, making it more efficient and rewarding for travelers. I am very happy to be working together with the amazing team at NextTrip."

This integration underscores NextTrip's commitment to innovation, access, and user-centric travel solutions. By leveraging Nuitée's global lodging network and expanding PayDlay integration, the Company continues to build a dynamic, future-ready travel platform-offering greater personalization, flexibility, and financial empowerment for travelers worldwide.

About Nuitée

Nuitée provides infrastructure AP Is tailored for the travel sector, offering a user-friendly solution to transform hotel connectivity and distribution. Its technology platform serves as a vital link between accommodation providers and demand partners. Nuitée is a multi-product ecosystem that allows businesses to create their own booking apps, monetize their audience, and establish ongoing revenue streams while retaining full control over their brand and pricing. Founded in 2017, Nuitée is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with over 200 employees located across the world in 15 countries. For more information visit www.Nuitee.com.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel. By combining modern booking tools with immersive media and content, NextTrip offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across cruises, group travel, luxury getaways, and vacation rentals. The Company's innovative platforms, including its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and travel-focused media brands, engage and inspire travelers during the discovery phase, driving informed decisions and seamless bookings. With a growing portfolio of B2C and B2B offerings, NextTrip delivers personalized, end-to-end travel experiences for consumers and strategic value for industry partners. For more information or to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, changes in the Company's relationship with Nuitée; the Company's continued development efforts related to its platforms, including the integration and expansion of its PayDlay offering; market acceptance and use of NextTrip's platforms; changes in travel trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's and its parterns' products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Contacts

On Behalf of NextTrip:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

NTRP@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

On Behalf of Nuitée:

Leyla Allahverdiyeva

SVP Sales & Partnerships

leyla@nuitee.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-expands-travel-offerings-through-strategic-integration-1025682