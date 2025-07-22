NextTrip Partners with Jungle Creations to Supercharge Digital and Social Media Growth

Strategic marketing partnership designed to drive engagement, brand awareness, and JOURNY FAST platform viewership through high-impact campaigns and influencer storytelling

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with leading digital publisher Jungle Creations to accelerate the social growth, content engagement, and brand awareness of NextTrip's flagship travel and lifestyle media brand, JOURNY, across Jungle Creations' digital and streaming platforms.

Under the agreement, Jungle Creations will serve as JOURNY's dedicated social and content marketing partner, managing the brand's social media presence, developing original digital campaigns, and crafting influencer strategies to amplify key programming launches, tourism board partnerships, and brand initiatives.

With a combined network reaching over 150 million global followers monthly, Jungle Creations will activate its portfolio of viral content brands, including Twisted, VT, and Craft Factory, for cross-promotional support. Simultaneously, Jungle Creations will produce bespoke content for JOURNY's owned channels to increase reach and viewer engagement across platforms.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in scaling JOURNY's visibility and digital footprint as we continue building a media ecosystem that inspires travel and discovery," said Ian Sharpe, COO-Media of NextTrip. "We expect that Jungle Creations' proven success in social storytelling and content virality will help us unlock new audiences, deepen engagement, and drive tangible value for our brand and advertising partners."

The official go-to-market campaign is slated to launch this summer, along with JOURNY's new logo reveal, original programming slate, and a fall content push. These efforts are part of a broader growth initiative that includes expanded distribution across FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms, the Save Your Day Films media ramp-up, and NextTrip's presence at the upcoming World Travel Market (WTM).

NextTrip's overarching goals for the partnership include increasing ad inventory value, boosting viewership across FAST and social platforms, and enhancing its ability to deliver digital extensions for tourism boards, travel brands, and consumer sponsors.

"NextTrip's ambition to inspire discovery aligns perfectly with Jungle's ability to build brands through culture-shaping content," said Jade Raad, Chief Growth Officer at Jungle Creations. "With our proven track record of turning engagement into real-world impact and a media network that reaches over 150 million followers, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to help NextTrip's JOURNY platform break through the noise, grow fast, and become a dominant force in travel media. This partnership is about more than visibility; it's about measurable growth and long-term brand equity."

For more information on JOURNY, visit www.journy.tv

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel. By combining modern booking tools with immersive media and content, NextTrip offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across cruises, group travel, luxury getaways, and vacation rentals. The Company's innovative platforms, including its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and travel-focused media brands, engage and inspire travelers during the discovery phase, driving informed decisions and seamless bookings. With a growing portfolio of B2C and B2B offerings, NextTrip delivers personalized, end-to-end travel experiences for consumers and strategic value for industry partners. For more information or to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, changes to the Company's relationship with Jungle Creations; the Company's and Jungle Creations' ability to effectively drive engagement, brand awareness, and viewership of JOURNY; changes in timing of the anticipated launch of the go-to-market campaign; the Company's ability to effectively integrate recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; the Company's continued development efforts related to its various platforms; changes in the Company's or Junge Creations' business strategy; market acceptance and use of the Company's platforms; changes in travel, and in particular cruise and group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

