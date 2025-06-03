NextTrip Partners with Save Your Day Films to Launch Global Travel Media Expansion Through JOURNY.tv

Strategic Collaboration Marks a Major Step in Evolution into a Fully Integrated Media and Travel Ecosystem

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced a strategic partnership with Save Your Day Films ("SYDF"), an award-winning media and production company, to accelerate its expansion into the global travel media space through JOURNY.tv, NextTrip's recently acquired, premier FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel. JOURNY curates immersive, adventure, and travel-themed programming centered on exploration and global culture, reaching over 17 million active devices each month via leading smartphones and FAST platforms, and captivating a diverse and engaged audience with high-quality travel storytelling.

This collaboration marks a major step in NextTrip's evolution from a travel booking platform into a fully integrated media and travel ecosystem, enabling consumers to move seamlessly from discovery and inspiration to planning and booking, all within the same experience.

"Partnering with Save Your Day Films gives us the creative and production power to bring our travel media vision to life," said Bill Kerby, CEO at NextTrip. "With JOURNY.tv at our top-of-funnel, we're building an ecosystem that inspires, informs, and connects travelers around the world."

"NextTrip has the scale, vision, and ambition to lead the next wave of travel innovation," added Stephen Friedman, Co-Founder of Save Your Day Films. "We're excited to shape a media-forward strategy that brings real value to travelers, brands, and destinations alike."

Under this partnership, JOURNY will expand its slate of travel programming to speak to a range of modern traveler archetypes: Bleisure Navigators, Conscious Explorers, Solo Seekers, Discerning Voyagers, and Next-Gen Trailblazers. This will include:

Commissioning new original series produced in collaboration with SYDF

Curating top content from NextTrip's AVOD platform Compass.tv

Acquiring classic favorites and breakthrough travel titles

Launching branded destination series with embedded booking capabilities

In addition, JOURNY will begin rolling out interactive Ad technology and dynamic video overlays that allow viewers to engage with content, explore destinations, and book travel directly, bridging entertainment and commerce in real time.

As a core pillar of the NextTrip ecosystem, JOURNY amplifies visibility for affiliated brands including NextTrip's Five Star Alliance (luxury travel and cruise), NextTrip Vacations, and Travel Magazine, providing seamless cross-promotional opportunities to reach a potential global audience of over 88 million connected TVs.

JOURNY is redefining travel media by combining high-quality video, social integration, and transactional technology, positioning NextTrip as a trailblazer at the intersection of travel and media.

For more information, visit NextTrip and Save Your Day Films.

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ: NTRP) is a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel. By combining modern booking tools with immersive media and content, NextTrip offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across cruises, group travel, luxury getaways, and vacation rentals. The Company's innovative platforms, including its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels and travel-focused media brands, engage and inspire travelers during the discovery phase, driving informed decisions and seamless bookings. With a growing portfolio of B2C and B2B offerings, NextTrip delivers personalized, end-to-end travel experiences for consumers and strategic value for industry partners. For more information or to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, changes in NextTrip's relationship with SYDF; changes in NextTrip's and SYDF's business strategy and product offerings; changes in the media industry; NextTrip's ability to effectively integrate recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; NextTrip's continued development efforts related to its various platforms; changes in NextTrip's business strategy; market acceptance and use of NextTrip's platforms; changes in travel, and in particular bleisure, solo travel, cruise and group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

