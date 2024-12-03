Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading media and advertising technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamil Downey as Vice President General Manager, Americas for its mobile advertising and Connected TV technology platform, Smadex. Reporting directly to Chief Revenue Officer Phil Gontier, Jamil will lead Smadex's U.S. expansion strategy, building on the division's robust growth trajectory while leveraging Entravision's extensive market presence and deep-rooted industry relationships to accelerate success.

Jamil brings a wealth of expertise from his tenure at Apple, where he spearheaded high-impact initiatives within the Apple Search Ads division. His exceptional leadership and strategic insight will be instrumental as Smadex continues to strengthen its reputation as a leader in programmatic advertising.

In his new role, Jamil will oversee strategic growth initiatives across the Americas, with a primary focus on the U.S. market. Collaborating closely with the CRO and executive leadership, he will build on Smadex's successes and drive broader adoption of its innovative ad solutions.

"As Smadex continues to execute on its ambitious growth plan, we are thrilled to welcome Jamil as the leader of our Americas team," said Phil Gontier, Chief Revenue Officer at Smadex. "Jamil's experience, strategic mindset, and deep industry knowledge make him the perfect choice to lead and accelerate our expansion. We are looking forward to the value he will bring to our team, clients and partners."

Smadex continues to deliver exceptional revenue growth, significantly outpacing industry benchmarks. This performance reflects our commitment to innovation and delivering customer success. Jamil's appointment underscores our dedication to sustaining this momentum and further solidifying Smadex as a leader in mobile and Connected TV advertising.

"I'm excited to join Smadex at such a pivotal time of growth and opportunity," said Jamil Downey, VP GM Americas at Smadex. "Smadex's commitment to delivering impactful advertising solutions perfectly aligns with my vision for growth and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to help accelerate success in the U.S. market and beyond."

Jordi de los Pinos, Founder and CEO of Smadex, also expressed his excitement about the appointment: "Bringing Jamil on board is a significant step forward for Smadex as we expand our U.S. presence. Jamil's proven track record and expertise in driving high-growth initiatives will be instrumental to take Smadex to the next level. We are confident his leadership will make a lasting impact on our business."

Entravision's Smadex division continues to lead the way in mobile advertising innovation, delivering unparalleled solutions to brands domestically and internationally.

About Smadex

Founded in Barcelona in 2011, Smadex is a fast-growing mobile ad tech company that empowers advertisers with data-driven solutions for maximizing campaign performance and user engagement. With a strong focus on innovation, Smadex helps brands connect with audiences on mobile platforms and Connected TV, delivering measurable results and enhancing customer success.

For more information, visit www.smadex.com.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a media and advertising technology company. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations and digital advertising services that target Latino audiences. Our advertising technology business consists of Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform, and Adwake, our mobile growth solutions business. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

