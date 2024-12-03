Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A0NBL5 | ISIN: US00211V1061
03.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
ATA Creativity Global: ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") was held on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2024 AGM were approved. Specifically, shareholders approved:

  1. Re-election of Zhilei Tong to serve as class A director of the Company.
  2. Re-appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and authorization to the board of directors of the Company and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of Audit Alliance LLP.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the CompanyInvestor Relations
ATA Creativity GlobalThe Equity Group Inc.
Ruobai Sima, CFOLena Cati, Senior Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x 5518212-836-9611
simaruobai@acgedu.cn
lcati@equityny.com
Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610
azhang@equityny.com

