Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0NBL5 | ISIN: US00211V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IZ
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:04
1,570 Euro
-1,88 % -0,030
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
153 Leser
ATA Creativity Global Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff, dated August 7, 2025, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. The closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") has been at $1.00 per share or greater from July 21 to August 6, 2025. Accordingly, the Staff has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "likely to" and similar statements. ACG may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ACG's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ACG undertakes no duty to update such information to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required under applicable law.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

Investor Relations

ATA Creativity Global

The Equity Group Inc.

Ruobai Sima, CFO

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

+86 10 6518 1133 x 5518

212-836-9611

simaruobai@acgedu.cn

lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610

azhang@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ata-creativity-global-regains-compliance-with-nasdaqs-minimum-bi-1059000

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
