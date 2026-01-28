ATA Creativity Global Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of its ADSs

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company")(Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for the sale and purchase of 11,067,547 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two common shares of the Company, with a par value of US$0.01 per share (the "Common Shares"), at a purchase price of US$0.80 per ADS (equivalent to US$0.40 per Common Share), pursuant to the subscription agreement dated November 17, 2025 entered into by and among the Company and three investors.

The Company received gross proceeds of approximately US$8.85 million from the issuance and sale of the ADSs before deducting the offering expenses payable by the Company. The net proceeds from the registered direct offering will be used for general working capital needs.

Separately, the Company announced in August 2025 that it entered into a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Baby BTC Strategic Capital Limited ("Baby Capital"), pursuant to which Baby Capital intended to subscribe for new shares of the Company. The Company and Baby Capital have since terminated the discussions regarding the potential transaction contemplated under the Term Sheet.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

