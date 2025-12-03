Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
WKN: A0NBL5 | ISIN: US00211V1061
Frankfurt
03.12.25 | 08:01
0,930 Euro
-1,06 % -0,010
03.12.2025 14:38 Uhr
ATA Creativity Global: ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company")(Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") was held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2025 AGM were approved.Specifically, shareholders approved:

  1. Re-election of Hope Ni and Alec Tsui to serve as class C directors of the Company.

  2. Re-appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and authorization to the board of directors of the Company and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of Audit Alliance LLP.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company

Investor Relations

ATA Creativity Global

The Equity Group Inc.

Ruobai Sima, CFO

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

+86 10 6518 1133 x 5518

212-836-9611

simaruobai@acgedu.cn

lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610
azhang@equityny.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/acg-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-1113925

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
