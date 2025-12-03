ATA Creativity Global: ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company")(Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") was held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2025 AGM were approved.Specifically, shareholders approved:

Re-election of Hope Ni and Alec Tsui to serve as class C directors of the Company. Re-appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and authorization to the board of directors of the Company and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of Audit Alliance LLP.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

