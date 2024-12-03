Prysmian Introduces E Path; Unveils the Industry's First Green Label for Verified Sustainable Cable Products

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, introduces E Path - the cable industry's first green label for verified sustainable products and cable solutions designed to provide clean energy and improve connectivity across homes, infrastructure and communities worldwide.

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in Prysmian's identity, driving ongoing investments in its facilities, research and development, and the creation of products and solutions that offer comprehensive, 360-degree support to its customers. Prysmian's E Path reinforces this commitment by creating the industry's first ever standardized eco-labeling system for products based on measurable and widely recognized criteria.

"The launch of E Path marks an exciting step forward for our company as it confirms our commitment to sustainable innovation and promotes standards for responsible manufacturing in the wire and cable industry," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "We are proud to introduce E Path as a shared solution that aligns with our customers' values and strengthens their sustainability goals."

Creating established and recognized criteria for sustainable innovations is quickly becoming the industry standard for eco-friendly best practices for manufacturers. The six measurable criteria for Prysmian products to be labeled as E Path-verified include:

Carbon Footprint: Aimed at defining climate change impacts deriving from the life cycle of the cable. Substances of Very High Concern: Considers the absence of substances that are carcinogenic, mutagenic, toxic to reproductive health, or hazardous to the environment. Recyclability/Circularity: Considers the materials in the cable as recyclable. Recycling Input Rate: Considers the presence of recycled materials in a cable, both purchased and reused. Environmental Benefits: Low carbon products (including cables used for green energy sources), as well as CPR compliant products (safe operations). Cable Transmission Efficiency: Considers the efficiency of the cable which will contribute to a more sustainable performance. For optical cables, this means an increase in fiber density.

"Our E Path products make sustainability more concrete, aligning our cabling solutions with the growing demand for eco-friendly products and practices," said Maura Nespoli, Vice President of Sales for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Solutions, Power Distribution for Prysmian North America. "By integrating cutting-edge technology and environmentally responsible strategies, we're supporting our customers in achieving their own sustainability goals. Together, we're building a future where innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand."

Learn more about Prysmian's E Path verification process at https://na.prysmian.com/sustainability/e-path.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

Justine David

Mower

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on accesswire.com