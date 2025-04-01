Prysmian Earns Top Project of the Year Award from Environment+Energy Leader

Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, today announced that its Advanced E3X® Conductors with Green and Recycled Materials has been recognized as a Top Project of the Year in the prestigious E+E Leader Product & Project Awards. Judges recognized Prysmian's Advanced E3X® Conductors with Green and Recycled Materials as an outstanding innovation in the energy sector.

The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards is an annual program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management outcomes and increased the bottom line.

Awards were scored by a panel of independent judges from more than 20 companies including Hyundai Motor Group, JLL, Air Force OEA, Navitas Partners, UCLA, TRC Companies, IWSI America, Intrinsic Textiles, Climate Social and CapGemini.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2025 Top Project of the Year Award recipient from Environment+Energy Leader for our Advanced E3X® Conductor Technology," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "This award is a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication of our entire Prysmian team as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that support the growing demands for a more resilient, efficient and sustainable power infrastructure for the future."

With the continued evolution in the sustainability and energy landscape, professionals face increasing challenges in selecting the right solutions. The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards serve as a trusted benchmark, highlighting cutting-edge innovations and real-world success stories. Through rigorous expert evaluation, the program provides companies with vetted products and proven projects that drive meaningful improvements in sustainability and energy management.

"The winners of this year's E+E Leader Awards are tackling some of the most pressing sustainability and energy challenges with real-world, scalable solutions," said Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader and C-Suite Compass LLC. "These projects and products push industry standards forward and are setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact."

Prysmian's Advanced E3X Conductor Technology increases aluminum overhead conductors' capacity, efficiency and reliability, allowing for more electric power to be transmitted with lower losses for transmission expansion, including new projects, line rebuilding and reconductoring of existing lines. In 2024, Prysmian focused on using materials from green and recycled sources for all products produced with E3X technology. This bold step reduces energy losses and carbon emissions during production and operation. This technology is the first of its kind to improve power transmission across the grid in an efficient and sustainable manner. This innovation is also the only commercial technology available to increase incremental power grid capacity with minimal capital investment.

"Every year, our judges look to recognize the businesses that are truly moving the needle and striving for sustainability and operational efficiency," said Kay Harrison, VP and head of the E+E Leader Awards program. "This year's winners exemplify the kind of forward-thinking strategies and technologies that companies need to stay ahead in an increasingly complex energy and environmental landscape."

The full list of 2025 E+E Leader Product & Project Award winners are available online

Learn more about Prysmian

Prysmian North America



Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with more than 32,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader's website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: www.environmentenergyleader.com.

About the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards

For over a decade, the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services, and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries. To see this year's winners and learn more about our judges, visit eeleaderawards.com.

