WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed job openings in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of October.The Labor Department said job openings climbed to 7.744 million in October from a downwardly revised 7.372 million in September.Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 7.480 million from the 7.443 million originally reported for the previous month.Hires changed little over the month at 5.3 million, while the number of total separations was also little changed at 5.3 million, the Labor Department said.Within separations, quits increased to 3.3 million, but layoffs and discharges changed little at 1.6 million.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX