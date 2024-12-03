BGC Group, Inc.: Mike Whitaker joins BGC Group as Global Chief Information Officer and member of Executive Committee

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) today announced Mike Whitaker has joined as Global Chief Information Officer and a member of its Executive Committee. In this newly created role, Mr. Whitaker will be responsible for developing and implementing a cohesive technology strategy across the company, driving innovation and efficiencies to deliver growth.

Mr. Whitaker brings more than 40 years' experience in financial services and technology. He joins BGC from Citi, where he spent 15 years in senior technology management roles and rose to become the firm's Head of Operations & Technology and a member of the Executive Management Team.

Prior to joining Citi, Mr. Whitaker worked at Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital, where his responsibilities included CIO for Global Fixed Income, Global Equities & Prime Finance, eCommerce, and Algorithmic trading functions. He holds a Master of Science degree in financial markets and derivatives from City, University of London.

About BGC Group, Inc.

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms.

BGC and leading global investment banks and market making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform.

For more information about BGC, please visit www.bgcg.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

