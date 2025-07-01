

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group Inc. (BGC) announced that it now expects its second-quarter 2025 pre-tax adjusted earnings and revenue to come in slightly above its previously stated outlook ranges. Previously, the company expected pre-tax adjusted earnings to be in the range of $156 million - $171 million and revenues of $715 million - $765 million for the second quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News