MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding upgrades earnings outlook for 2024 after sale of land plot

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Property Development has completed the negotiations mentioned in the Q3 interim report and entered into a final and unconditional agreement for the sale of a land plot of approximately 25,000 square meters in Høje Taastrup. The sale is completed by conveyance on 31 December 2024.

As a result of the proceeds obtained from the sale of land, MT Højgaard Holding upgrades its expected operating profit (EBIT) to DKK 475-495 million in 2024 (previous outlook: DKK 440-460 million) corresponding to an improvement of 22-27% compared to 2023. Revenue is still expected to be around DKK 10.5 billion and thus around 7% higher than in 2023.

Contact

CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted by phone +45 31 21 68 72.