Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884014 | ISIN: DK0010255975 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2025 17:18 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark will build new global UNICEF warehouse

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has won the phased tender for the construction of the world's largest central warehouse for humanitarian aid for the UN's children's fund UNICEF. The total contract value is DKK 1.66 billion. The award of the contract is not final before the expiration of the standstill period, and the project financing has to be approved by The Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament. The developer is development company By & Havn.

CAMPUS 4 in Nordhavn in Copenhagen will be a 63,000 square meter building complex, and MT Højgaard Danmark will perform the construction work as a turnkey project in collaboration with CF Møller Architects and consulting engineers Artelia. The work scope commences in the fall of 2025, and the global warehouse is scheduled to be ready for operation by the end of 2028.

The new distribution center will replace UNICEF's existing facilities on Oceanvej in Copenha-gen's Nordhavn. The developer is constructing the facility for the tenant (the Danish Building Agency, which sublets to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and its user (UNICEF).

CAMPUS 4 comprises an administration building with a visitors' centre and conference facilities, a low bay warehouse and two high bay warehouses, which can accommodate more than 75,000 pallets. The administration building will be approximately 15,000 square meters, whereas the warehouse will be around 48,000 square meters. The warehouse capacity will thus be signifi-cantly larger than UNICEF's current global warehouse at Oceanvej in Copenhagen from where the majority of the organisation's emergency aid is currently distributed.

"CAMPUS 4 is a demanding project where we will leverage our employees' competencies within cooperation, coordination, planning and own production. Our professional competencies in management, foundations, soil and wiring works, fitting, concrete and steel will contribute and ensure a smooth process. We look forward to collaborating with UNICEF, By & Havn and all other involved parties to create the right conditions for UNICEF to continue the organisation's important mission helping people in need, while the project simultaneously cements Copenhagen's status as an international capital and supply port," says Niels Holm Mikkelsen, COO, MT Højgaard Danmark.

UNICEF wants to expand capacity in Copenhagen at a location from where emergency aid can be distributed swiftly and efficiently to all parts of the world. CAMPUS 4 will be located 700 meters from the coming container terminal in the outer part of Nordhavn with direct access to Øresund. The location close to the coming Nordhavn tunnel will furthermore ensure fast access to Copenhagen Airport for emergency aid, guests and employees.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million, but the order is expected to contribute positively to MT Højgaard Danmark's and MT Højgaard Holding's development in the coming years.

Further information:
CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.