MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Kim Thinggaard joins Enemærke & Petersen as CEO

Kim Thinggaard has been appointed new CEO of MT Højgaard Holding's business unit Enemærke & Petersen effective 11 December 2025. Kim Thinggaard will form the executive board together with CFO René Høck.

Kim Thinggaard thus returns to Enemærke & Petersen, where he held several positions in 2013-2022 and, as Director of Partnerships, was behind the development and establishment of the first strategic partnerships in the industry. Over six years, he built the multi-year partnerships TRUST with the City of Copenhagen, LIVA with housing organisation CIVICA and Byggepartnerskabet &os with housing organisation KAB, creating trust-based collaborations with developers and partners on framework agreements with a potential value of DKK 10 billion.

From 2022 to 2025, Kim Thinggaard was CEO of landscape creation company Malmos, and he also serves as a board member and strategic adviser to companies in the construction industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Kim back to Enemærke & Petersen, where he has already made a lasting impression on the strategy and business. Kim is recognised internally and in the industry for setting an ambitious direction and bringing together developers, consultants, contractors and employees in strong communities. We are convinced that Kim, with his clear and honest management style and strong operational understanding, will be able to fortify the business and create momentum by ensuring focus on project execution and leveraging the company's strengths and unique competencies," says Rasmus Untidt, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding and Chairman of the Board of Enemærke & Petersen.

Enemærke & Petersen is a nationwide construction company with approximately 700 employees, revenue of DKK 3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025 and strong positions within strategic partnerships, refurbishment and newbuild projects. In addition to the parent company Enemærke & Petersen with headquarters in Ringsted, the Enemærke & Petersen group also includes the companies NemByg and Raunstrup. In connection with the management change, emphasis has been placed on maintaining Enemærke & Petersen's special culture and developing the strong market positions.

"I am very much looking forward to the reunion with Enemærke & Petersen and the very special DNA of the company and the partnerships, which rests on a strong combination of respect, trust, empathy and a sincere interest in each other," says Kim Thinggaard, who replaces Troels Aggersbo, who has been CEO of Enemærke & Petersen from February 2022 and has previously held several positions since 1998.

"Troels has made a great effort at Enemærke & Petersen, and we are grateful for his contribution to the development of the business and the special culture and history of Enemærke & Petersen, which we are set on continuing under Kim's leadership. I would like to thank Troels for that," says Rasmus Untidt.

CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

About Kim Thinggaard (born 1980)

Career

2025-: CEO, Enemærke & Petersen

2022-25: CEO, Malmos

2016-22: Director of Partnerships, Enemærke & Petersen

2013-16: Project Manager, Division Manager, Project Director, Enemærke & Petersen

2011-13: Department Manager for service, John Jensen VVS

2010-11: Operations Manager, Riis Retail

2004-10: Department Manager, Ringsted Bygningsentreprise

1997-01: Carpenter, Tømrermester Frank Andersen and Enemærke & Petersen



Positions of trust

2025-: Board member, ELINDCO

2024-: Advisory Board, A. Villadsen

2023-: Chairman of the board, MMAKE

2023-: Board member, Øens VVS og Entreprise

Education

2022: High Performance Leadership from CBS Executive Fonden

2018: MBA in Business Administration from Middlesex University

2009: Master in Construction Management from DTU

2004: Bachelor in Architectural Technology and Construction Management from Odense Technical School

2001: Carpenter from Selandia (technical school) in Slagelse