BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc advanced against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The franc rose to 0.8829 against the greenback and 0.9291 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8888 and a 4-day low of 0.9325, respectively.The franc touched 1.1187 against the pound, setting a 4-day high.The currency is likely to locate resistance around 0.87 against the greenback, 0.92 against the euro and 1.10 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX