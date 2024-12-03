WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled modestly higher on Tuesday as the dollar drifted down with investors assessing the and reacting to comments from Christopher Waller, a key member of the Fed's board of Governors.Concerns about a possible government collapse in France also boosted safe-haven demand for the precious metal.Speaking at George Washington University, Christopher Waller, a key member of the Fed's Board of Governors, said that the central bank will likely reduce its key rate at the December meeting, but much depends on the incoming data.CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 72.3% chance the Fed cuts rates by another 25 basis points but a 27.7% chance the central bank leaves rates unchanged.The dollar index slipped to 107.09, losing more than 0.3%.Gold futures for December closed up $9.80 or about 0.37% at $2,644.70 an ounce.Silver futures for December settled at $31.077 an ounce, gaining $0.628 or about 2.1%, while Copper futures for December gained $0.0710 or 1.74% at $4.1465 an ounce.A report from the Labor Department said job openings climbed to 7.744 million in October from a downwardly revised 7.372 million in September. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 7.480 million from the 7.443 million originally reported for the previous month.Traders looked ahead to the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.Traders also await reports on private sector employment, service sector activity and consumer sentiment as well as remarks by several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX