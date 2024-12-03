WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):Earnings: -$676.3 million in Q3 vs. -$164.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.78 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $373 million or $0.43 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $1.516 billion in Q3 vs. $1.418 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.64Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX