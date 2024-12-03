WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) revised its outlook for the full year 2025 while reporting its results for the third quarter.The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $9.98 - $10.03 per share, down from the prior estimate of $10.03 - $10.11 per share.The company also raised the low end of full-year revenue guidance to $37.8 billion to $38.0 billion, up 8%-9% year over year, compared to the prior estimate of $37.7 - $38.0 billion.The company maintained its full-year 2025 subscription and support revenue growth guidance of slightly below 10% year-over-year.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $10.11 per share and revenues of $37.86 billion for the year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX