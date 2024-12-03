CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year in the previous three months. Capex was down 0.1 percent on quarter in Q2, while final consumption rose 0.3 percent.Australia also will see November results for the construction and manufacturing Indexes from the Australian Industry Group; in October, they were at -40.9 and -19.7, respectively.Thailand is scheduled to release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was up 0.83 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.77 percent.Finally, some of the regional territories will see PMI results including Australia (Judo), Japan (Jibun), Hong Kong and Singapore (S&P Global) and China (Caixin).Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX