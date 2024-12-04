Tesla's stock experienced a notable downturn on NASDAQ, falling 1.6 percent to $353.13 USD, primarily driven by concerning developments in the Chinese market. November sales figures from China revealed a 4.3 percent year-over-year decline, highlighting growing challenges in one of Tesla's most crucial markets. This setback is largely attributed to intensifying competition from local Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, who continue to gain market share. Despite these headwinds, Tesla's stock maintains a relatively strong position, trading approximately 60 percent above its 52-week low of $138.82 USD, though analyst consensus suggests potential downside risks with an average price target of $226.88 USD.

Legal Challenges Add to Market Pressure

Adding to investor concerns, Tesla faces ongoing legal complications regarding its $56 billion compensation package. A recent court decision upholding its earlier rejection from January has created additional uncertainty in the market, contributing to the stock's downward pressure. This combination of competitive challenges in China and legal setbacks has prompted increased caution among investors, reflected in the current trading patterns.

