SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo (WFC) is planning to sell its San Francisco headquarters as part of a broader move to shift its power base to the East Coast, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.According to the Journal, the office located at 420 Montgomery Street in San Francisco's Financial District may be put on the market as soon as this month.The report mentioned that Wells Fargo has already begun informal discussions with potential buyers. Eastdil Secured, a real estate investment bank, has been hired as an adviser for the sale.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX