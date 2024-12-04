SAP's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on the XETRA exchange, achieving a new 52-week high of €232.30. This milestone represents a significant upward trajectory, with the stock value surging more than 41 percent from its January low of €134.42. Trading volume remained robust with over 584,000 shares changing hands, while the day's trading range fluctuated between €230.05 and €232.30. The software giant's financial performance has been equally impressive, with third-quarter revenues climbing 9.38 percent to €8.47 billion, accompanied by a substantial improvement in earnings per share from €1.09 to €1.25.

Market Competition and Analysis

In the enterprise software sector, SAP's primary competitor Salesforce has also posted strong results, reporting revenue growth to $9.44 billion in their third quarter, exceeding analyst expectations of $9.35 billion. This competitive landscape highlights SAP's resilient market position, with analysts setting an average price target of €229.11 for SAP shares. The company's projected earnings per share for 2024 stand at €4.43, with an anticipated dividend of €2.16.

Ad

Fresh SAP information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated SAP analysis...