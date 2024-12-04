ASM International NV: ASM announces outcome of preliminary assessment new export regulations

Almere, The Netherlands

December 4, 2024, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that based on a preliminary assessment newly issued U.S. export controls are largely in line with previous assumptions. Guidance for Q4 2024 revenue and FY 2025 revenue remains unchanged.

On December 2, 2024, the U.S. government announced updated export regulations, including new restrictions on exports of semiconductor equipment applications to China. These regulations are largely in line with our previous assumptions. We reiterate our target for total ASM revenue of €3.2-3.6 billion in 2025, as communicated on October 29, 2024.

Our guidance is also unchanged for ASM total sales of €770-810 million in Q4 2024, and sales in the second half of 2024 to increase by slightly more than 15% compared to the first half, in line with our Q3 earnings announcement on October 29, 2024.

We continue to expect that equipment sales in China will drop in the second half of 2024 compared to the exceptionally strong level in the first half, with Q4 2024 sales below the level of Q3 2024. We also reconfirm our expectation that for the first half of 2025 sales in China will show a further moderate decrease compared to the second half of 2024, and that for the full year 2025 sales in China will be lower year on year. For FY 2025, we expect ASM's China equipment sales as a percentage of total ASM sales to be in a range of low to high 20s percentage.

The new U.S. export control regulations are also expected to impact other segments and equipment categories in which our company is not active, and as such there could be an indirect impact to ASM. It is too early to predict what such an indirect impact, if any, on our business would be.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics, pandemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

