Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025 15:34 Uhr
ASM International NV: ASM announces details of the Q2 2025 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
July 2, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its second quarter 2025 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this linkto receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoValentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20250702 ASM announces details of Q2 2025 conference call and webcast (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2da9e3a1-bb1f-47f1-9e99-d114b9766adc)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
