ASM International NV: ASM to host Investor Day on September 23, 2025

Almere, the Netherlands

August 28, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will host its Investor Day on September 23, 2025, in London, UK.

ASM's Investor Day will provide a comprehensive update on the company's performance and strategic direction, with a focus on how its Growth through Innovation strategy continues to deliver value for all stakeholders. Presenters will include Hichem M'Saad, CEO, Paul Verhagen, CFO, and other members of our senior management team. The formal program will start at 1:30 p.m. BST and conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. BST. A detailed agenda will be shared closer to the event via the ASM Investor Daywebsite.

The event will take place at the Pan Pacific hotel in London. In view of capacity limitations, registration is required. Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending in person are invited to contact us at: investor.day@asm.com.

The presentations and Q&A can also be followed through a live listen-only webcast available at ASM Investor Day.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts Investor and media relations Investor relations Victor Bareño Huiying Jing T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8124 E: investor.relations@asm.com E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment