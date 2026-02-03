Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 16:05
690,00 Euro
-2,79 % -19,80
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 15:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM announces details of the Q4 2025 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
February 3, 2026

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its fourth quarter 2025 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoHuiying Jing
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8124
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20260203 ASM announces details of Q4 2025 conference call and webcast

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
