

ALMERE (dpa-AFX) - ASM International N.V. (ASM.AS), a provider of semiconductor process equipment, on Wednesday reported lower fourth-quarter profit, mainly reflecting a decline in revenue. The company also announced a share buyback program of up to €150 million to be executed in the 2026/2027 period.



Profit before tax dropped to €211.4 million from €281 million a year earlier.



Operating result decreased to €170.5 million from €222.3 million, while adjusted operating results was down at €175.2 million compared with €227 million a year ago.



Net earnings declined to €166.1 million, or €3.38 per share, compared with €225.8 million, or €4.58 per share, last year. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings dropped to €169.6 million from €231.5 million.



Revenue declined 14% to €698.3 million from €809 million in the previous year. However, new orders rose 19% year-on-year to €802.8 million.



ASM plans to propose a dividend of €3.25 per share for 2025, up from €3.00 per share for 2024.



Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter revenue of about €830 million, with a range of plus or minus 4%, and anticipates second-quarter revenue to increase from the first-quarter level. It also expects revenue in the second half of 2026 to exceed that of the first half.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News