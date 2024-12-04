PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Wednesday announced positive data from its Phase 3 SPACE study of AJOVY for the prevention of episodic migraine in patients aged 6-17 years.Results from the study showed that treatment with AJOVY significantly reduced monthly migraine days (MMD) as well as monthly headache days (MHD)compared with placebo over a period of 12 weeks. The drug also demonstrated a favourable safety profile, and was well tolerated with no safety signals.Full data from the study were presented at European Headache Congress (EHC) 4-7 December in Rotterdam, Netherlands.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX