BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept a close eye on the latest political developments in France and South Korea.The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,352 after climbing 0.6 percent on Tuesday.Monks Investment Trust rose about 1 percent after it reported a net asset value return of 6.3 percent for the first half of their financial year.Rio Tinto shares fell about 1 percent. The mining giant has entered into a partnership agreement with the Swedish investment company Vargas, Mitsubishi Corporation and other international and local industry partners to study a low carbon aluminium greenfield opportunity in Finland.Zigup shares slumped 7.3 percent after the vehicle rental specialist reported mixed half-year results.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX