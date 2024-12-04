WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell slightly on Wednesday and the dollar held ground as investors awaited U.S. jobs data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for additional clarity on the U.S. rate outlook.Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $2,641.36 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,662.71.U.S. reports on private sector employment, factory orders and service sector activity are likely to attract attention later in the day along with remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.The closely watched monthly jobs report is due on Friday, with economists expecting a rebound in job creation, though the jobless rate could rise further.The November jobs report could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed's next monetary policy meeting later this month.CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 72.1 percent chance the Fed cuts rates by another 25 basis points on December 18.Geopolitical tension also remained on investors' radar after Israel threatened to attack the Lebanese state if its truce with Hezbollah fails.'If we return to war, we will act with strength, go deeper,' Israel's defense minister Katz said during a visit on Tuesday to the 146th Division of the Israel Defense Forces, near the Lebanese border, should the agreement fall apart.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX