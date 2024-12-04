SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The opposition parties in South Korea have launched impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol, who suddenly declared martial law and was forced to reverse it under pressure.Six South Korean opposition parties have submitted a bill calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at the National Assembly on Wednesday, South Korean new agency Yonhap reported.Lawmakers will vote on his impeachment later this week. If the parliament approves it by a two thirds majority, Yoon will face trial at a constitutional court along with the Supreme Court.Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party said it plans to report the president, as well as the defense and interior ministers to the prosecution on treason charges.Defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and other top presidential staff have offered their resignation.The country was pushed into a political turmoil and uncertainty after the President declared martial law in an extraordinary late-night address Tuesday, accusing the Democratic Party of sympathizing with North Korea and of 'anti-state' activities. The parliament was convened forcefully and voted unanimously to revoke the decree.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has watched closely developments over the last 24 hours in South Korea. 'We welcome President Yoon's statement that he would rescind the order declaring emergency martial law in accordance with the ROK Constitution. We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law,' he said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX