BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices continued to decline in October due to cheaper energy prices, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.Producer prices registered an annual fall of 3.2 percent after a 3.4 percent decrease in September.Among major components of producer prices, energy posted the biggest annual fall of 11.2 percent, and prices of intermediate goods dropped 0.5 percent.Meanwhile, capital goods and non-durable consumer goods prices grew 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Durable consumer goods moved up 0.7 percent.Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent.On a monthly basis, the producer price index rebounded 0.4 percent, following a 0.6 percent decrease in September. Economists had also forecast a 0.4 percent increase.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX