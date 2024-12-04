OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The yen fell to 5-day lows of 191.35 against the pound and 151.05 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 189.37 and 149.53, respectively.Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 158.63, 170.33 and 107.39 from early highs of 156.99, 168.67 and 106.27, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 195.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 163.00 against the euro, 173.00 against the franc and 109.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX