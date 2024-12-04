BMW Group's battery recycling method involves raw materials from battery cells being fed back "directly" into the cell production cycle, creating a closed loop method. From ESS News The BMW Group is investing €10 million ($10. 5 million) to build a specialist center for recycling battery cells in Bavaria, Germany. BMW Group's planned Cell Recycling Competence Center (CRCC) will focus on what the company called "direct recycling" - a method that enables residual materials from battery cell production, as well as whole battery cells, to be mechanically dismantled into their valuable components. ...

