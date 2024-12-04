CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).In the GreenHeron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) is up over 66% at $1.96. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 25% at $17.62. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is up over 22% at $65.84. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is up over 17% at $1.89. Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is up over 14% at $93.40. Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is up over 13% at $374.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is up over 13% at $108.80. NFT Limited (MI) is up over 13% at $4.92. Celcuity Inc. (CELC) is up over 10% at $13.90. Bitcoin Depot Inc. (BTM) is up over 10% at $1.86. Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) is up over 8% at $1.74.In the RedOriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) is down over 36% at $7.58. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is down over 20% at $3.89. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is down over 18% at $11.60. ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (ZJK) is down over 16% at $14.45. PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is down over 16% at $6.40. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) is down over 16% at $2.33. Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX) is down over 11% at $21.33. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 11% at $2.15. Gelteq Limited (GELS) is down over 10% at $2.54. NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 8% at $2.47. Citius Oncology, Inc. (CTOR) is down over 8% at $1.34.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX