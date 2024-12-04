Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Present at The Benchmark Company 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference on December 11th, 2024, in New York City

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the field of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies, today announced that Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at The Benchmark Company's 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies' access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Mr. Donaghey of Applied Energetics will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Applied Energetics, you may submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

